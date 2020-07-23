Financial Survey: ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nlight and ChipMOS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 5.01 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -95.88 ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 0.00 $83.87 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32% ChipMOS Technologies 14.41% 15.93% 8.79%

Risk and Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nlight and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nlight presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Nlight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

