Financial Survey: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) versus FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Braskem pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

49.6% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 48.49% 25.03% 18.88% Braskem -13.59% -179.34% -10.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $205.23 million 2.69 $88.18 million N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.30 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.54

FutureFuel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FutureFuel and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

FutureFuel presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential downside of 86.52%. Braskem has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Volatility & Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Braskem on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

