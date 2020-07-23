Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 502.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $327.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

