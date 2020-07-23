Financial Analysis: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) vs. American Finance Trust (NYSE:AFIN)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.26 $3.98 million $1.54 19.49 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.61 $4.15 million $0.99 7.28

American Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11% American Finance Trust 0.60% 0.11% 0.05%

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.37%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats American Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.