Financial Analysis: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Banking System and Brunswick Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Brunswick Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.41 $194.45 million $2.68 11.14 Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 25.96% 7.53% 1.19% Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

