FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FGEN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FGEN opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

