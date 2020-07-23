Fetch (FET) Market Cap Hits $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.05511548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031343 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.