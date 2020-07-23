FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), approximately 138,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.32.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

