Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

