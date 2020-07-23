Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Shares of FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

