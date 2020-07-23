Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

