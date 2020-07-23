Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.