Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

