Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Facebook worth $803,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

