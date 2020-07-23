Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

FB stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.