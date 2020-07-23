Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.