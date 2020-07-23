F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Shares of FFIV opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

