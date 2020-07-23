F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,050 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50.

On Monday, May 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50.

FFIV opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $155.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

