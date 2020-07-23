Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

