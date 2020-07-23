Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,796 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

