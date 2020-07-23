Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. Insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.