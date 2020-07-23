Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.
EXR stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.18.
In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
