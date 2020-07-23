Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

EXR stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

