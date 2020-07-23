EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s (EXPGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

