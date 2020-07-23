ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research downgraded ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.