Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 3,151 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49.

On Friday, May 8th, Patrick J. Haley sold 21,375 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $552,971.25.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

