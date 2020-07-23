EVR (LON:EVRH) Stock Price Up 8.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH) shares rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 2,411,206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $64.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.89.

About EVR (LON:EVRH)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

