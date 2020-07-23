Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective from Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.88 ($27.95).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.76 ($27.82) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

