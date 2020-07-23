EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.09. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

EVOP stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.56.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EVO Payments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 97,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVO Payments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 928,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 215,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

