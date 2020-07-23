Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Everi worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Everi by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,045 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $7,190,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everi by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $493.16 million, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

