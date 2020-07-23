Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 0.51. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,929. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

