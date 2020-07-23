Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of EVLO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

