EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

EuroDry stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

