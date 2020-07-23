Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.68. Eros International shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 109,039 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
