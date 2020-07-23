Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.68. Eros International shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 109,039 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eros International by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eros International by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eros International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eros International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

