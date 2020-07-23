Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.