Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mylan NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 76.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $104,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

