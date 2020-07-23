Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

