EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Up 0.5%

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $280.39 and last traded at $280.26, 7,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

