EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of EOG opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

