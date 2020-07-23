Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

