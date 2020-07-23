Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ENTG stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

