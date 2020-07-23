Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of ET opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

