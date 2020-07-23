Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.95 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.94 ($8.92).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.