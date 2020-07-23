Encompass Health Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

