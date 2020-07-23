Enbridge Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.02.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.
