Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) Insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson Buys 6,240 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson bought 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,729.60 ($15,665.27).

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It provides its services for financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

