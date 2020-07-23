Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,429,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

