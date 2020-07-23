Electrolux’s (ELUXY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

