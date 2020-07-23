Electrolux’s (ELUXY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
