El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

LOCO opened at $15.85 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.66.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

