Eight Capital Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIL. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
