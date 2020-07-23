Eight Capital Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIL. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 244,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total transaction of C$3,047,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,614,321.64. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$282,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,250,008.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,200 shares of company stock worth $3,580,014.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

