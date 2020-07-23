Eight Capital Raises Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.96.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.11 on Monday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,399,560. Also, Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Insiders have sold 439,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,353 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

